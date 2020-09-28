BROCKWAY — The “Veteran’s Support Project,” organized by the Brockway American Legion Auxiliary and the junior class at the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, was a huge success due to the overwhelming generosity of the Brockway community.
From early September through mid-October items for active military and veterans were collected throughout the community.
Students at both the elementary and high schools donated a myriad of items, while a Tag Day held at Martino’s Bi-Lo and the Dollar General Store in Brockway garnered over fifty bags of supplies, in addition to monetary donations for shipping expenses. The local VFW, as well as many other individuals, also participated in the project.
Dee Dee Carlini, auxiliary president, expressed gratitude to the community and students, explaining, “Due to the enormous response to this project, 20 care packages were assembled for active military, with six of them being sent to our local soldiers in Kuwait, Afghanistan, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and South Korea.”
She also said, “Veterans at the VA Butler Healthcare Center, James E. Van Zandt Medical Center in Altoona, Mechling Shakely Rehabiliatation Center, and Highland View Health Care facility in Brockway were given gift bags filled with personal hygiene items, puzzle books, snacks and many more items.
Carlini, along with Dan Shaffer who’s father Harry was a WWII veteran, delivered the gift bags, as well as boxes of supplies, to the veterans and facilities.
“Seeing the smiles of the veterans at the various locations was extremely touching,” remarked Carlini. “They truly appreciate being remembered and receiving the various gifts. We must never forget the sacrifices these men and women made to ensure our safety and freedom,” she commented.
Several members of the auxiliary gathered at Carlini’s home to prepare the gift bags and assemble the care packages. The auxiliary in planning on making this an annual project.