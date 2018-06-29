DuBOIS — Victoria N. Barber, a member of the Class of 2018 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Penn State. Her major will be nursing.
At Central, Barber attained honor roll status throughout high school. Her activities included being a student assistant in the communication’s office, working on the yearbook and Cardinal Chatter.
Barber graduated from Central having earned nine college credits through the school’s Advanced Standing Program.
Barber, the daughter of Nicholas and Jenna Barber of Brockway, is the recipient of the Commonwealth Campus Chancellors Award.
