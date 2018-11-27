DuBOIS — The DuBois Village Personal Care Community is hosting a casual forum at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Luke Haskins will be the presenter and the discussion will be focused on High Blood Pressure Medications and their effect on sexual health in male patients — what seemingly is a very sensitive and uncomfortable subject for most is one that needs to be heard and talked about.
Admission is free, and light refreshments will be available.
DuBois Village is located at 282 South 8th St., DuBois. For more information, call 814-375-5483, look us up on the web at duboisccci.com or like us on Facebook.
