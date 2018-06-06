Martin L. and Mary E. Byler of Punxsutawney announce the birth of a daughter on May 11, 2018, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Viola M. Byler weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18 1/4 inches long.
She joins siblings Elizabeth, Robert, Nelson, Martin Jr., Laura, Andrew, Rosie, Mary and Suzanne at home.
Maternal grandmother is Elizabeth J. Lee of Home. Paternal grandparents are Ervin and Laura Byler of Smicksburg.
Maternal great-grandparents are John and Mary Lee of Home. Paternal great-grandparents are Joseph Byler of Chaseburg, Wis. and the late Verna Byler.
