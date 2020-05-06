KANE — “The show must go on, and it will go on,” Art in the Wilds Executive Director Marilyn Blackmore said. “It just won’t go on in the way we all wish it could. COVID-19 took care of that."
Blackmore said instead, the committee is organizing a virtual Art in the Wilds event.
"Artists who have been selected to exhibit at this year’s show will have the opportunity to exhibit their art online instead, through artinthewilds.org, with links to their websites for sales," she said.
Beginning in early June, art lovers will be able to see art from their home computers and connect with the artists to purchase artwork. The connection will be made through the website, now being enhanced, that will permit artists to display their art in an electronic format.
“We have every intention of putting on our traditional art show in Evergreen Park next year in 2021,” said Assistant Director of Art in the Wilds, Merry Ryding. “But the dangers of public health issues are just not worth the risks of gathering people by the thousands, who have made our show one of the most popular events in the Pennsylvania Wilds.”
The popular printed art show program will still be produced and distributed throughout the region, as well as on Facebook and Instagram, and will include significant recognition of the sponsors that have made a commitment to support the economic and cultural contributions Art in the Wilds has made to the Kane area.
“In times of crisis supporting one another is crucial, and supporting the arts is no exception,” said Blackmore. "The virtual art show will benefit the artists and the patrons, too, at precisely the time we all need lifted up by beauty and the joy and wonder of the creative process and its ability to lift our spirits.”
The goal of the Art in the Wilds show is to expand the appreciation of the arts in our rural community. Art in the Wilds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and donations are tax deductible. For more information visit www.artinthewilds.org.