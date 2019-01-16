CLEARFIELD — Visit Clearfield County is currently accepting applications for their promotion matching grant. Seventy thousand dollars is available for tourism promotion. In accordance with state guidelines, portions of collected Clearfield County Hotel Tax revenues are allocated each year to support the county’s tourism assets. Awards are granted on the basis of merit to qualified applicants as determined by the Visit Clearfield County Board of Directors.
Clearfield County Tourism Promotion (CCTP) grants are made on a cost reimbursement basis following a process of application, review, approval and completion. Receipt of the CCTP award is contingent upon submittal of receipts from bona fide trade’s people. The applicant must submit documentation for the total and final cost of the project. All the marketing dollars must be spent or accounted for and the close out report must be completed before December 2019 or the grant being awarded will be forfeited. A cash match equal to the grant amount is required for all awarded CCTP projects. For example, a request for $7,500 should document an equivalent $7,500 cash match ($15,000 total project cost) in the appropriate section of the grant application.
Applicants can apply online at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org under the partners tab or applicants can stop by the office for a copy of the grant applications. Applicants will need to complete the matching grant form to be considered for the CCTP grant. The deadline to apply is March 29. Applicants will be notified on April 17 if they have been awarded the grant.
Please note that Visit Clearfield County will not be offering a CCTP fall grant. The Visit Clearfield County Board of Directors has made the decision to combine all the CCTP grant monies and have them available every year during the spring.
Applicants can call (814) 765-5734 and set up an appointment if they need help with the grant application.
For more information about Visit Clearfield County, visit them at 208 Plaza Drive in Clearfield or visit their website at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org. You can also follow them on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram to stay up-to-date on new events in the area.
