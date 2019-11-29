BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Vocal Arts Ensemble will hold its popular annual holiday concert at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Studio Theater of Blaisdell Hall. The concert, which is free and open to the public, is part of the university’s Spectrum series. A light lunch will be served as part of the event.
“We will be doing a program called ‘Holidays around the World’ with a mixture of pieces from different cultures and styles. The audience will hear holiday songs and carols they recognize and some wonderful pieces from Puerto Rico, Nigeria, Russia and elsewhere that they’ll love,” said Dr. Joshua Groffman, assistant professor of music and director of the group. Solos will be performed by Hannah Hibbs, a nursing major from Middleburg; Michele Morra, a nursing major from Stratford, Conn.; Kay Hunter, an undecided student from Asheboro, N.C., and Kendra Hubler, an interdisciplinary arts major from Little Genesee, N.Y.
Other members of the group include George Gallagher, a biology major from Christiana; Shakira Jackson, a history-political science major from Philadelphia; Marianyelis Jimenez, an engineering major from Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico; Diane Null, an interdisciplinary arts major from Bradford; Destiny Smith, an early-level education major from Bradford; Aaron Suranofsky, an early-education major from Johnsonburg; Samantha Stoltz, an accounting major from Sheffield; Denon Simpson, a computer information sciences and technology major from Clarion; and Simone Williams, an environmental studies and interdisciplinary arts major from Suitland, Md.
The Vocal Arts Ensemble rehearses and performs throughout the school year on the Pitt-Bradford campus and at select off-campus locations. The group is open to all members of the campus community and includes students majoring in interdisciplinary arts, minoring in music, and pursuing studies in many other areas.