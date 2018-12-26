CLEARFIELD — The Volunteer Center of Clearfield County Advisory Council celebrated their annual Christmas luncheon at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging. They enjoyed home-cooked delights and shared Christmas memories.
The Volunteer Center of Clearfield County is a coordinating clearinghouse linking those interested in volunteering with volunteer opportunities. Volunteers are matched with agencies and projects according to their skills, interests, and available time.
The Volunteer Center is a community service program offered to agencies and individuals in Clearfield County and is funded by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc.
If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity, please call the CCAAA at 765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.
