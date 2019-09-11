Brandon M. Walker, a member of the Class of 2019 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending La Roche University, Pittsburgh. His field of study is information technology.
While attending Central, Walker was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. He was an honor student involved in two traveling baseball teams, the Northeast Twins and Allegheny Pirates. His athletic awards included AML All Star, AML Outfield, and The Northern Allegheny League All Star Outfielder.
Walker received six college credits through the DCC college within high school program with Butler County Community College. Walker received the La Roche Merit Scholarship.
His parents are Jarrett and Mindy Walker.