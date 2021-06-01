EAST STROUDSBURG — Shawn Walsh of St. Marys is was named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the spring 2021 semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, according to Joanne Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs.
