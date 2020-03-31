LUTHERSBURG — The Brady Township Troutville Borough Water Association will be flushing the main lines in Luthersburg on Rt. 219 beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday. Spur lines for this area will take place Monday, April 6, Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, April 8.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, the main lines in the Greenville Pike/Chestnut Grove area will be flushed. On Monday, April 13, will be the Echo Glenn area. Spur lines in all there areas will be done on Tuesday, April 14, Wednesday, April 15, and Thursday, April 16.
Troutville area will be done on Monday, April 20, starting at 9 a.m.