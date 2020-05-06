BROCKWAY – Before the coronavirus shut down gatherings around the country, the Brockway American Legion Post 95 Honor Guard gathered together for a historical and cleanly meeting.
The Honor Guard fires M1 Garand rifles when doing the gun salute at military funerals. Those weapons are from around World War II. Brockway got their weapons from the Department of Defense in 2004. Prior to that, they used Springfield rifles. Those had to be returned. The weapons used by the Honor Guard are military property.
The M1 magazine loads from the top. The Honor Guard fires blanks that are requisitioned from the military. Dave Sevin comes in to help the Legion clean the weapons. He is not a veteran, but he comes in to help the Honor Guard keep serving.
“Gun care is my hobby,” Sevin said. “I learned how to clean the M1 from a sergeant major in the Army, Bill Bogardus. You have to be very particular with the M1 Garand.”
Sevin and some Legion members were doing the cleaning. The gun has to be taken apart piece by piece and then put back together.
“The trick is to put every piece back together and make it work!” Sevin said with a laugh.
During the disassembly and cleaning, the Legion members reflected on the history of the weapon, how it replaced the Springfield, and how it still works well for the Honor Guard over 70 years later. Many called the weapons “very reliable.” Some reflected on their Army days, using M14s and M16s, but praised the simplicity and reliability of the M1.
Don Salandra at Brockway said that he qualified on the M14, but the M1 is not too different.
“They work similar to the M14,” Salandra said. “But this is an eight-round magazine instead of a 20-round magazine.”
Post Commander Bill Sabatose said that the M1 is often most remembered for its distinctive “clang” when the magazine is empty.
Sevin and Sabatose worked together to disassemble the rifles, clean each piece, and put them back together. Sabatose said the cleanings were necessary, but the Legion did not realize that at first.
“When we took the gun apart, there was so much powder inside,” Sabatose said. “The weapons were so dirty.”
Sevin agreed with that assessment, saying that the cleaning now is far easier than it was when the guns had been fired for years without being cleaned.
“10 years ago, when I started to help clean, they looked like muzzle loaders,” Sevin said. “The rod is a gas piston, so when the round gets fired, gas makes it eject. The powder fills the weapon. They are firing 30-40 rounds per year out of these. The blanks were messing up the barrels.”
Sevin and the members of the Legion clean the weapons once a year. Brockway has 15 M1 Garands, which are used by the 10 members of the Honor Guard. Sevin said the Honor Guard is a very important part of the Legion and the community.
“They do a great job here,” Sevin said of the Honor Guard. “I’m just glad to help these guys out.”