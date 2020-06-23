DuBOIS — Boy Scout Troop 72 recognized Eagle Scout Jacob Weber with an Eagle Court of Honor on June 13.
Weber earned 29 merit badges, meeting the requirements for the Eagle rank and a Bronze Palm award. The Troop 72 Eagle Court of Honor was held at the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville. Michael and Renee Weber are Jacob’s parents.
Senior Patrol Leader Jonah Averill called the Eagle Court of Honor to order. Kellen Gibson and Tyler Hoyt served as the color guard. Troop 72 Scoutmaster Dave Corbeil was the Master of Ceremony. Chaplain’s Aide Aiden Via delivered the invocation and blessing for the event.
Master of Ceremony Dave Corbeil and Assistant Scoutmaster Zach Garman reviewed the path to Eagle and the contributions Weber has made to Troop 72, his school, the community and the Boy Scouts of America. For Troop 72, Weber has held several leadership positions, including serving as Senior Patrol Leader, Troop Guide and Quartermaster.
Also, Weber has been active in school, church, and community activities. Particularly notable is Weber’s participation as captain of the DuBois Area Senior High School varsity soccer team and a member of the National Honor Society. His future plans are to enlist in the U.S. Air Force.
Weber accomplished his Eagle service project by constructing a set of large storage bins in the DuBois Area High School equipment shed. Weber enlisted the assistance of family members, fellow Scouts, and friends to complete the project.
In order to meet the expenses of approximately $700, Weber conducted fundraisers and sought donations from local businesses. His Eagle Board of Review consisted of Brad Sweet, Scoutmaster of Troop 26, Dr. Bruce Pierson, and Kathy Matts, Bucktail Council Advancement Committee Chairperson. Master of Ceremony Corbeil affirmed that Weber satisfied all requirements for the rank of Eagle with Bronze Palms.
Eagle Scout and Assistant Scoutmaster Zach Garman administered the Eagle Pledge to Weber. Then Assistant Scoutmasters Garman and Michael Via distributed the Eagle awards. In turn, Weber pinned the father’s pin on his father, Michael, and the Eagle mother’s pin on his mother, Renee. Weber then recognized Unit Commissioner Dr. Hank Webster as his Eagle mentor.
Representative Chris Dush, 66th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, presented remarks and gave Weber a commendation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. A variety of other commendations were also presented.
Chaplain’s Aide Via provided a blessing on the Eagle Court of Honor and on the refreshments that were served following the ceremony. Senior Patrol Leader Jonah Averill closed the Eagle Court of Honor by directing the Color Guard to retire the colors. Congratulations, photographs and refreshments followed.