CLEARFIELD — Like many small businesses, COVID-19 affected the event world incredibly, said Briana Jury, owner and head event planner at Elise Event Co., which serves the areas of central and western Pennsylvania.
“Venue capacities and restrictions that were put into place put a huge halt on all events in 2020,” said Jury. “Elise Event Co. was fortunate that most of our couples were flexible and understanding, realizing that everyone was in the same situation and everything was changing constantly. All we could do was keep in close contact with our clients and adjust accordingly. Thankfully, most of our couples rescheduled instead of canceled.”
Elise Event Co. offers planning services, rentals and design elements to enhance the wedding day of brides and grooms, said Jury, who with her background in business marketing and a love of making all things pretty, launched the company based in Clearfield and Slippery Rock.
Jury said her company has noticed the shift from large events to smaller events and have adapted to those changes.
“The beautiful thing about it is that regardless of the size, you can still focus on those details that make any event memorable,” she said. “Couples are still celebrating love whether that be virtually or through in-person more intimate gatherings.”
Learning to go with the flow has always been in the company’s infrastructure, said Jury, but this past year has elevated that indefinitely.
“Being able to stay positive along with learning and growing in any situation is critical. Realizing that nothing is guaranteed and being able to remain joyful has been our goal,” she said.
2021 seemed incredibly promising given that the vaccine was becoming available and cases were decreasing, said Jury.
“It’s still a learning process and each situation is different,” said Jury, noting that business has thankfully been busier.
Jury said couples are certainly still hesitant about planning a wedding and, unfortunately, certain restrictions are still being battled.
“We’ve already seen some of our early spring weddings be rescheduled, again,” she said. “Our hearts go out those trying to plan during this time, but we are hopeful for the future.”
Jury said she expects smaller events to become the new trend in weddings.
“Events were heading in this direction, but the pandemic gave it an extra push,” she said. “Couples are paying more attention to the details and lowering guest counts, while also focusing on the true meaning of the day — celebrating love between two people.”
