BENEZETTE — Weekend programs at Elk Country Visitor Center will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. entitled, “Snakes of PA.”
Come join the staff with their scaly friends as they give out information on Pennsylvania snakes. They will be covering identification, snake bites, and any other questions people may have.
On Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. there will be a program on “Trapping 101.” New to trapping? Come look at the various traps and techniques used.
Due to COVID-19, the center is taking the necessary precautions to make these programs safe and enjoyable. All programs are outside unless designated and all programs will adhere to social distancing regulations at the center.
The center is located at 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette. Call 814-787-5167.