The weekend programs at the Elk Country Visitor Center for March have been announced.
March 2: Elk Basics at 2 p.m. Join the Conservation Education staff to learn all about the Pennsylvania elk herd. How did they get here? Have we always had elk? How many are there and where are they?
March 3: Fishers of Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. Learn about this unique and elusive animal’s history and original range in PA, why it became extinct in our region. Also, gain insight on how it was successfully reintroduced and is once again flourishing in the state.
March 9: Bluebirds of Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. It’s time to prepare for the arrival of bluebirds. Be a part of this great conservation project as you build a wooden bluebird box for this “make & take” nature seminar.
March 10: Elk Country Escape Room from noon to 2 p.m. Escape rooms are all the rage these days and our staff has designed their own. Think you have what it takes to escape. In this free escape room our elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing and we need you to help search her office for clues to her whereabouts. The program will run every half hour from 12-2 pm and is free of charge. You can pre-register by emailing KECAConEdSp@windstream.net or by calling 814-787-5173.
March 16: All About Antlers at 2 p.m. Everyone is thrilled to when they see huge bull elk with their giant antlers. During this popular program learn many amazing facts about these spectacular weapons of defense. Handle many sets of huge antlers as you participate in an informative follow-up question-answer session.
March 17: Maple Syrup Making with Mike Wittman @ 2 p.m. Join St. Marys local, Mike Wittman, as he takes us into the world of maple syrup. Learn how the process works, how to tap a tree and how our favorite pancake topping is made!
March 23: PA Reptiles at 2 p.m. A large majority of the population is scared of scaly creatures in one form or another. Join KECA staff for an educational program on snakes and turtles. Learn fact from myth and how to identify venomous snakes in PA.
March 24: Elk Explanations at 2 p.m. Have Elk piqued your curiosity? Are there questions about these wonderful creatures you’d like answered? Our Conservation Education Staff is ready to answer all those questions for you! Join us to see what you can learn.
March 30: – PA Furbearers at 2 p.m. Trapping is a fading art form that provides lovely furs. Join us as we discuss the basics of trapping and all the unique creatures we have in Pennsylvania which provide fur. Touch and feel the pelts and learn more about their behaviors and habitats.
March 31: Clarion River Restoration with St. Marys Outdoor Club at 2 p.m. Join us as St. Marys Area High School Outdoor Club presents about the Clarion River. The Clarion River is a lovely location for canoeing and kayaking, picnicking, camping and so much more, but it wasn’t always this way. Come see what our local youth has to say about the history of this iconic river.
