BENEZETTE — The following are scheduled weekend programs at the Elk Country Visitor Center in October.
Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. – Elk Explanations
New to learning about elk? Join for the basic breakdown as participants learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior. Have burning questions about elk? Join the staff at the center to find the answers to these questions and more.
Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. –Skull-lock Holmes
At the center, staff commonly get questions about animal bones and how to identify what animal they came from. In this program, participants will be able to learn basic skull identification characteristics and test skills with an interactive matching activity.
Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. – Elk Rut
The rut is in full swing. Join as staff discuss the behavior of elk during breeding season, appropriate and safe elk-watching etiquette, as well as some additional exciting seasonal happenings here in elk country.
Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. –Antlers vs. Horns
The awe-inspiring antlers of elk never cease to amaze visitors. Elk antlers are one of the fastest growing bone tissues on earth. Antlers are commonly mistaken for horns, yet they are different in many ways. During this program, understand what antlers are made of, how they grow and their unique features.
Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. – Local Attractions
For those who are a hiker, cyclist, hunter or outdoor enthusiast and curious about the trails and attractions in elk county or the PA Wilds – this program is a walk-through of these attractions.
Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. – Elk Smart
Elk Smart is a new initiative to help remind visitors who come to elk country to preserve the wild nature of the PA elk herd. Learn the four principles of Elk Smart, how to practice them and the importance.
Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. –Chronic Wasting Disease
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a contagious, always-fatal disease that infects deer in Pennsylvania. Learn about how it is transmitted, how it affects members of the deer family and how the PA Game Commission is managing its spread.
Oct. 25 from 1-4 p.m. – Halloween Elktravaganza
Join staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center for an afternoon of Halloween fun, featuring games, crafts and more. This event will be a blast for all. A Halloween parade will be held at 3 p.m.
Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. –PA Bats
What is the mythical furry flying mammal often associated with Halloween — bats! Learn about the different species, where they live and about their favorite foods and habits.