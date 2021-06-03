BENEZETTE — The following are scheduled weekend programs at the Elk Country Visitor Center in June.
Saturday, June 5 — Elk Calves at 2 p.m.
Calving season is here. Most elk give birth to their calves the first week of June. Join us at the Elk Country Visitor Center to learn more about Elk Calves, calving season, behavior and safe viewing tips during this time of year.
Sunday, June 6 –State Symbols at 2 p.m.
Pennsylvania has many state symbols. Join our staff to learn some fun facts about each of these fascinating state symbols of our state.
Saturday, June 12 — Cicadas at 2 p.m.
This year we get to witness something in nature that only happens once every 17 years. Join the KECA staff as they discuss Cicadas and their life cycle and why 2021 is their special year.
Sunday, June 13 — Elk Explanations at 2 p.m.
Join a staff member as we hike the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. We will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Saturday, June 19 — Pa Snakes at 2 p.m.
Summer is here and that means snakes are out and about. Join our KECA staff as we discuss snake identification and what to do if you have a snake bite. We will also discuss the snake hunting season.
Sunday, June 20 — Elk Walk and Talk at 2 p.m.
Join a staff member as we hike the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. We will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Saturday, June 26 — Elk Talk at 2 p.m.
Join us in learning about the variety of ways elk communicate. You will learn how to accurately distinguish vocal calls of elk and recognize non-vocal communication while learning how to safely view elk in Elk Country.
Sunday, June 27 — Fireflies at 2 p.m.
Summertime in elk country is a little extra bright at night thanks to these friendly insect Lumineers. Come join our staff as we discuss the firefly and why they glow.