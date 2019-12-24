Elk Country Visitor Center has announced its weekend programs for January.
"Elk Explanations" Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. Have burning questions about elk? Wondering how elk are managed? Perhaps you have a question on their favorite foods or habits? Maybe you’d like to know how long they live or when calving season is? Join our staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center to find the answers to these questions and more!
"PA Hibernators" Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. Hibernation is an important process that some animals need to survive the winter. Learn about hibernation and what animals in Pennsylvania are true hibernators- there are only a few and they may surprise you!
"Winter Birding" Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.
Our time outside may dwindle in the winter, but not for wildlife, especially birds. Birds are adapted for all weather and are fascinating creatures. Join us in learning about PA bird species and how to find them. You’ll learn about the tools of birding and practice using them on a hike around the Elk Country Visitor Center.
"Elk Escape Room" Jan. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.
Escape rooms are all the rage these days and our staff has designed their own just for you! Think you have what it takes to escape? In this escape room our elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing and we need you to help search her office for clues to her whereabouts. The program will run every half hour from 12-2 p.m. and is free. You can pre-register by emailing KECAConEdSp@windstream.net or by calling (814) 787-5173.
"Elk Antlers" Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.
One of the first things people notice about bull elk is their antlers. Have you ever wondered how antlers grow or why they are fuzzy at certain times during the year? Join us for this program as we talk about how these impressive antlers grow and explain the difference between antlers and horns.
"Walk this Way" Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.
Pennsylvania’s rolling hills captivate many avid hikers. They provide scenic beauty and great recreation opportunities. Join us in learning about hiking opportunities around the area and make a valuable hiking companion- a walking stick!
"Nature's Orchestra" Jan. 25 at 2 p.m.
The first thing people think of when they think of nature is usually how beautiful it is; yet, there are other magnificent ways to experience nature, especially through sounds. Nature is made up of many different sound makers that create an incredible orchestra. Join Haley, our Conservation Education Specialist and sound expert having worked for the Natural Sounds and Night Skies Division of the National Park Service, in learning about the importance of natural sounds, how wildlife depend on them for communication, and how to pick out different sound layers in nature!
"Elk Basics" Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.
New to learning about elk? Join us for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior. Are you a seasoned “Elkspert?” We bet you’ll learn something new too!