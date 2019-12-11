The Elk Country Visitors Center will host two events this weekend.
“Elk Explanations” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14. at 2 p.m. Do you have questions about these large mammals? Then bring questions and visit the ECVC as they explain all of elk’s mysteries.
On Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m., there will be the “Elk Country Escape Room.” Escape rooms are all the rage these days and the staff has designed their own.
In this free escape room, the elk biologist, Molly Werner, has gone missing and needs help searching her office for clues to her whereabouts.
The program will run every half hour from noon to 2 p.m. and is free of charge. Pre-register by emailing KECAConEdSp@windstream.net or by calling 814-787-5173.