BENEZETTE — The following are weekend programs scheduled at the Elk Country Visitor Center in February.
Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. — Groundhog Day
Some may not know that since the year 1887 the most famous of all groundhogs, Punxsutawney Phil, has seen his shadow 104 times. Come and learn many other facts about the ecology and behavior of our wild Pennsylvania groundhogs.
Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. — Elk Basics
New to learning about elk? Join the ECVC for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.
Saturday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. — PA Hibernators
Hibernation is an important process that some animals need to survive the winter. Learn about hibernation and what animals in Pennsylvania are true hibernators- there are only a few and they may be surprising.
Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. — Elk, Moose, Caribou and Deer
People curious about elk and their cousins can join EVCV staff to learn about the four North American members of the Cervidae family, their similarities and differences.
Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. — Coyote Crazy
Some may not know what wild animal is PA’s largest canine. Those who are interested in learning more about coyotes can join the education staff to talk about them.
Sunday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. – Elk Explanations
Elk are interesting animals! Have questions about these large mammals? Then bring your questions and join us at the ECVC as we explain all of elk’s mysteries!
Saturday, Feb. 27 from noon-2 p.m. — Elk Country Escape Room
Escape rooms are all the rage these days and the ECVC staff has designed their own! In this free escape room, our elk biologist Molly Werner has gone missing, and we need help searching her office for clues to her whereabouts. The program will run every half hour from noon-2 p.m. and is free of charge. Pre-register by emailing KECAConEdSp@windstream.net or call 814-787-5173
Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. — Winter Birding
Our time outside may dwindle in the winter, but not for wildlife, especially birds. Birds are adapted for all weather and are fascinating creatures. Join us in learning about PA bird species and how to find them. Participants will learn about the tools of birding and practice using them on a hike around the Elk Country Visitor Center.