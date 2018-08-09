DuBOIS — Wendy Songe, award winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, poet, performer, teacher and nationally touring musician from Tulsa, Oklahoma, will offer music classes and share her talents in concert during a visit to DuBois on Friday.
Songe will be offering classes and performing at Christ Lutheran Church, Sunflower Drive, DuBois. The church is handicapped accessible. The following hour-long classes will be offered:
10 a.m. Beginner guitar and ukelele. A combined class focusing on easy chord charts, tab, strum patterns, finger picking, fretting, harmonics, tuning care and more.
11:15 a.m. Easy essential theory for all instruments/all levels including time sitnature, note values, endings and repeat signs, and dynamic markings. The ability to read music is not necessary to take this class.
2 p.m. Dynamite dynamics for all instruments/all levels with emphasis on making music more expressive, identifying and sculpting the many voices of an instrument and learning dynamic notation.
3:15 p.m. Touch and techniques for all levels of mountain dulcimer. Technique instruction will including smoothing out playing for gentle tunes, chopping it up for spunky tunes, and adding texture and variety through embelishments.
Suggested donations are $20 per person for one workshop; $35 per person for two workshops, $45 for three workshops, and $50 for all four workshops. For additional information and to make reservations for the workshops, telephone 814-371-4627 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.
Songe will conclude her day in DuBois with a concert at 5 p.m. in the social hall at Christ Lutheran Church. The concert is open to everyone. A free-will donation for the performer is customary.
Born in North Carolina and raised in Oklahoma, where she currently lives, Songe performs on diverse instruments featuring cultures and songs from across the globe.
Classically trained in piano from the age of five, Songe’s foundation in music has paved her way to other instruments, including guitar, ukulele, mountain dulcimer, mandolin, djembe, bodhran, Celtic whistle, native flute and more. Her songwriting, poetry, vocal and instrumental proficiency have earned her multiple state, regional and national awards.
She promotes music education, teaching private, group and online lessons to students of every age and experience level. She also volunteers her time and talent, giving hundreds of hours of hands-on music enrichment to disabled adults, through her Pay-it-Forward initiative with community non-profit outreach agencies.
Songe tours the country extensively, sharing her music with audiences and students everywhere. Her music has been featured on radio, television, in print, and at many of the finest music festivals in the United States.
She has released two solo albums: “Test Drive,” a compilation of traditional and Celtic tunes arranged for mountain dulcimer; and “Driven,” a blend of multiple instruments and genres written by Songe, and featuring guitar, mountain dulcimer, piano, vocals, and native flute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.