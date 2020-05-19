DuBOIS — U.S. Army Pvt. Donald Wentz graduated from Boot Camp in Fort Sill, Oklahoma on Jan. 31. He completed 10 weeks of intense combat field training and classroom training on the history of the U.S. Army.
Wentz is now attending his AIT in Fort Sam Houston, where he is training to become a radiologist technician.
Wentz received a very high honor while in boot camp – the U.S. Army Achievement Medal.
“Private Wentz displayed outstanding selfless service during the forge for his class, after 14 hours of strenuous training in the cold multiple soldiers began to display signs of cold-weather injury,” his 1st Lieutenant wrote. “Private Wentz took it upon himself to apply his knowledge of first aid by personally evacuating his fellow soldiers to the casualty collection point to be treated by medical personnel. His initiative and personal courage allowed Cadre to focus on the mission to evacuate the battery to the rear mitigating any further complications.”
Wentz is a 2018 graduate of DuBois Area High School and the son of Robert Wentz of DuBois.