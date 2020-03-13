Every year in Pennsylvania, more than 40,000 cases of child abuse are reported.
Approximately 90 percent of child sexual abuse is perpetrated by someone the child or child’s family knows.
Many children wait to report or never report child sexual abuse, but approximately 3.7 million children report having experienced sexual abuse each year in the United States.
What are the impacts? Depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, risky sexual behaviors, physical injuries, suicide or suicide attempts, as well as long term chronic conditions such as heart disease, obesity, and cancer are just a few of the consequences of abuse.
No child should ever have to endure the unspeakable pain and suffering of child exploitation and abuse, but Western PA CARES for Kids Child Advocacy Center has seen more than 1,050 children from the three counties it serves in order to provide needed services for these children and their families.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month
In order to achieve a thorough and comprehensive investigation into these matters, counties in Pennsylvania employ a Child Abuse Multi-Disciplinary Investigation Team whose responsibilities include reviewing each case of reported child abuse, whether it be physical, sexual or emotional in nature, and strive to bring those investigations to an appropriate conclusion.
In order to ensure that all the local member agencies of these Multi-Disciplinary Teams are using the latest investigative methods and techniques, the Western PA CARES for Kids Child Advocacy Center is sponsoring a training on Multi-Disciplinary “TEAM” Child Abuse Investigative Techniques. The Child Advocacy Center is bringing Robert Farley of Farley International based in Chicago, Illinois to present this training for the local teams as part of the child abuse prevention efforts. Mr. Farley has over 28 years experience investigating and supervising all aspects of child abuse crimes from sexual abuse to child homicide working for the Cook County Sheriff’s Police, Child Exploitation Unit in Chicago Ill.
Members from Jefferson County Children and Youth Services, Clarion County Children and Youth Services, Forest County Children and Youth Services, Law Enforcement personnel, Victim Service agencies, Child Advocacy Center personnel, Medical personnel, District Attorneys & their personnel, and Mental Health personnel, will be given instruction in the investigative methods and corroborative techniques used in child abuse cases.
Western PA CARES for Kids would like to thank the District Attorneys and the Directors of Children & Youth agencies from Jefferson, Clarion & Forest counties for their efforts and their continuing support in providing ongoing education in the battle against child abuse.
Western PA CARES for Kids would also like to say a special thank you to all of those people who have supported them through their donations to the non-profit 501c3. Through their kindness and committed stance against child abuse, they can continue to make the counties of Jefferson, Clarion and Forest a safer place for children.
Child abuse is an intensely sad reality in our communities and it is the position of Western PA CARES for Kids that we must do whatever we can to arm the agencies in our area to combat child abuse and strive to maintain the health and safety of our area youth.