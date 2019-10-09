NEW WILMINGTON — As part of the Westminster College Bleasby Colloquia series, Westminster English professor, poet and author Dr. David Swerdlow will read from his debut novel, Television Man, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the Berlin Lounge of the McKelvey Campus Center on the Westminster College campus.
Television Man centers around a small western Pennsylvania town after it becomes the scene of a school shooting. In this era of mass shootings, hate crimes, 24-hour news cycles, and political tweets, Television Man tells the troubling stories of the community’s men, women, and children as they navigate the 48 hours following the horrifying assault.
An award-winning poet, Swerdlow teaches literature and creative writing at Westminster College. He joined the faculty in 1990.
A book signing will follow the reading. The event is free and open to the public.
Sponsored by Westminster’s Department of English, the book reading is part of the George Bleasby Colloquia, a series of literary events in honor of the late Dr. Bleasby, who chaired the English department from 1954-1975.
While copies of Television Man will be available for purchase at the event, the book is also available on Amazon. For more information, please contact Dr. Swerdlow at (724) 946-7345 or dswerdlw@westminster.edu.