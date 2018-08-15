WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University Provost Dr. Anne Skleder announced the Dean's List for the spring 2018 semester. The following local students were named to the Spring 2018 Dean's List:
Victoria Ireland of Clearfield
Maverick Reed of Curwensville
To be named to the Dean's List, students must have obtained a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carried at least 12 credits.
