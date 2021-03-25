ST. MARYS — Instructions, list of participating employers, and applications for the 2021 Dr. William C. Conrad / Stackpole-Hall Foundation Summer Jobs Program are now available at www.stackpolehall.org under the Summer Jobs section.
Students must be residents of Elk County and attending an approved higher education institution for the Fall Semester of 2021. The website contains complete eligibility information along with a list of employers and jobs available. All jobs are with Elk County non-profit organizations.
Students should download and complete the application forms and send them directly to the employers as soon as possible since employers may begin hiring at their discretion. Students may work from May 3 through Aug. 7, and will earn $10.00 per hour for up to 480 hours during the summer.
Over the past 36 years, the Foundation has provided more than 3,700 jobs and committed almost $5.0 million to this program. When the Foundation’s support is added to the contribution by the Pennsylvania State Work Study Program and the employers’ share, just under $9 million has been earned by college students in Elk County.