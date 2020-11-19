DuBOIS — Lifelong DuBois area resident William P. Lowe will be celebrating his 99th birthday on Nov. 29.
Lowe was born in the former Maple Avenue Hospital in 1921. His parents, Harry and Clara Lowe, owned and managed Lowe’s Music Store. Graduating from DuBois High School in 1939, Lowe joined the Army and served in Africa, Italy, France and Germany as a combat engineer until his discharge in 1945.
In 1947, Lowe married his high school sweetheart, Eileen Foster. They celebrated 39 years of marriage before her death in 1985. Two years later, he married Virginia Foster and together they enjoyed 24 years until her passing. In 2014, he married Gail Anne Wasser and moved to Falls Creek.
For his entire business career, Lowe joined his brothers, “Corny,” “Chub,” and “Tusker” as owners/managers of Lowe Brothers Vending. The business covered Armstrong, Cambria, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
Active in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and its choir since 1945, Lowe is also a member of Garfield 559, Jaffa Shrine and Royal Arch. He is known throughout the area for his work as guest soloist in many area churches, as well as at several weddings throughout the last eight decades.