LUTHERSBURG — There will be wings on Friday at the Brady Township Fire Co. in Luthersburg, starting at 4 p.m. There will be 10 flavors to choose from, including bacon bbq, smokey bacon, ranch, butter and garlic, mild, hot, honey mustard, ragin' raspberry, angry chicken, salt and vinegar and plain.
