The Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center will be celebrating First Friday on March 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Gallery space (above Latino's Mexican Restaurant).
Special features this month are the Jeff Tech Student Art Show, musician James Alan Ott and food and beverage from sponsors Aegis Coffee Roasters, Depot @ Doolittle's and the Winery at Wilcox.
According to event organizers, there are always a diverse and fun group of attendees, beautiful artwork to admire and purchase and refreshments to top it off. Please note the gallery is now handicap accessible with the additional of a commercial stair lift. For more information, please call 814-375-5834.
