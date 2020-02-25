DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center announces the availability of a stained-glass class.
Participants will be able to choose from one of two different original designs by the instructor, John A. Thomas. Class is open to the public, but limited to seven students per chosen day.
Classes will be held March (Wednesday) 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday classes will be held on March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, and 9, from 6-8 p.m. Each project is 11 inches in diameter and is constructed from exceptionally beautiful glass. Professional tools and materials will be provided. No experience is necessary. Minimum age to participate is 14. Total cost per person: $165. To reserve a place, phone or text the instructor, Thomas, at 814-220-5154. (If you text, make sure you include your full name in the body of the text).