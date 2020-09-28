DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education will have a First Friday reception honoring the Artist of the Month, Kathy Mohney and her watercolors, on Oct. 2.
Kathy’s son, Nate Mohney, will be catering the reception from 5:30-8 p.m. (light refreshments). The event is sponsored by William G. Bowley Insurance, Inc.
There will be a door prize given away by closing of the reception.
The gallery will have masks available if needed ($2 donation, if possible). The gallery is spacious, so there is plenty of room to social distance. Persons could find beauty to take home or a friend.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Because of COVID, the hours of operation will be Friday and Saturday, 2-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m.. More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org