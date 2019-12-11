DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will present the Christmas Gala event on Dec. 14 from 6-8:30 p.m.
This event will mark 17 years since the doors first opened and the gallery began sharing the incredible art of some of the area's greatest artistic talents. Music will be provided by the folk music group, AnamCara (Gaelic for Soul Friends). They will be offering Celtic, traditional and contemporary Christmas music for the evening.
Light refreshments will be available during the event. The public is welcome to attend this free event.