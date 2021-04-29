DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center (WGAEC) will hold their First Friday event from 5:30-8 p.m. May 7. The gallery will be open to the public from 2-8 p.m., but the First Friday Event starts at 5:30 p.m.
This Open House will celebrate the artwork of all high school students within the 15th Congressional District who have entered the United States Congressional Annual Student Art Show. The winner's artwork will be hung at the Capitol with all of the winners from all of the United States Congressional districts.
Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9. The Winkler Gallery displays art from around the region from some of the area's most talented artists and is an excellent place for that perfect Mother's Day gift, according to the gallery.
The U.S. Congressional Student Art Show will be open to the public on Saturday, May 8, from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday, May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a private show for the students, parents and teachers on Saturday, May 8, from 2-4 p.m. The public is welcome on Saturday, May 8 after 4 p.m.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801 (second floor). The gallery is a non-profit gallery and education center that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. The hours of operation are Friday and Saturday from 2-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. COVID-19 safety measures will be followed during all open hours at the gallery. The public is invited.