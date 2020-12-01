DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education will host a First Friday reception honoring the Artist of the Month on Dec. 4 from 5:30-8 p.m.
This month, the gallery will be honoring Steve Hindman and his intricate and dramatic paintings. Light refreshments will be served.
The gallery is a beautiful place to start holiday shopping, according to gallery officials. Those interested may want to visit the website at, www.winklergallery.org There they can see some of the artwork available and then attend the First Friday and see a favorite piece in person.
The gallery will have masks available, if needed ($2 donation, if possible). The gallery is spacious, so there is plenty of room to social distance.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., Dubois on the second floor. The gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Because of COVID-19, the hours of operation are Friday and Saturday, 2-8 p.m. and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org.