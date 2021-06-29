DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education will have a special First Friday event 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2. The public is invited to enjoy the award-winning art on display in the gallery. Light refreshments will be served.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education is a location for special gifts that are unique and beautiful.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Hours are Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.