The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will be presenting Sundae Sunday, an ice cream social fundraiser, on Aug. 4 from 2-4 p.m.
Ticket cost will be $20 or two for $35. Children under 17 accompanied by a ticket holder are welcome to a free scoop of ice cream.
Ticket includes ice cream served in a decorative “collect-a-bowl,” a dowel rod for individuals to up-cycle their bowl into a bird feeder for their garden, a swag bag containing collectable, framed and hand signed mini-prints by Winkler Gallery artists plus other fun items.
The ticket will also qualify individuals for a drawing, featuring a signed and framed print by wildlife artist, Guy Coheleach.
Tickets are available at the Winkler Gallery and from Winkler Gallery artists and board members.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois, PA 15801 (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.
The hours of operation are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, from noon to 6 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org.