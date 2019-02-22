BROOKVILLE — A Winter Germination Workshop will be held on March 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Conservation District Office in front of the Fairgrounds.
Participants should bring any opaque gallon milk jugs to use, scissors or a small utility knife, Duct Tape, seeds and a small bag of Jiffy Seed Mix. One can also substitute other drink containers or a different seed starting soil mixture. There will be common milkweed seeds for those who might not have spring seeds. Attendees are invited to bring friends and a drink of their choice. There will not be refreshments.
Summer seeds such as tomatoes, peppers and tender vines, do not germinate well here, in zone 5. Natives and perennials do very well. Just set the containers out in the snow in a sunny spot and when Mother Nature decides it’s time for them to germinate, they will. Feel free to experiment with your own seeds.
This is a free introductory session of the upcoming Summer Workshops. A presentation, workshop and garden activity will be held on the second Tuesday of each month, at 6 p.m., at the Jefferson County Conservation District Office by the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Pre-registration is required through Cvent. Workshop supplies will be provided to participants who register for all 6 months or at least a month ahead of time. Take home a vermicompost bin, a compost bin, a water collection barrel, and more. Full registration is $90 and monthly registrations are $25 each. Bring an immediate family member for free. Workshop supplies not provided for free family member.
Educational information will be provided by the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Jefferson County. For more information, call 849-7361 (ext. 508) or e-mail JeffersonMG@psu.edu.
