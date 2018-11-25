HARRISBURG — With the December 31 entry deadline quickly approaching, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) are reminding high school students grades 9-12 to submit their entries for PennDOT’s Innovations Challenge.
This year’s challenge asks students to look at innovative methods, aside from laws and educational campaigns, that can be developed in the next five to 10 years to get drivers to slow down in work zones.
“Every day, construction workers on Pennsylvania roadways face a dangerous threat in work zones,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “Despite increased enforcement efforts, work zone signage and smartphone alerts, drivers continue to commit traffic violations in work zones, which can lead to crashes or tragically someone being killed. We are challenging our next generation of leaders to become an active part of the solution by developing innovative ways to tackle this transportation issue.”
The Innovations Challenge aims to not only help students explore real transportation challenges that PennDOT is facing, but also open their minds to the very real possibility of working for PennDOT after graduation.
“Students learn best when they are presented with real-world challenges that allow them to use skills they have learned in the classroom,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “By engaging in the Innovations Challenge, students can not only put these skills to the test, but also help to make the Commonwealth’s roads safer for everyone, from drivers and their passengers to the workers in construction zones.”
Through the PennDOT Innovations Challenge, regional winners will be selected and invited to compete in Harrisburg next year for the statewide championship. The statewide winning team will be awarded $1,500 from the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Traffic Services Association (ATSSA) to be divided among team members.
For complete Innovations Challenge details, visit www.penndot.gov/innovation.
