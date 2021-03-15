BRADFORD – Angie Wolfe, who has spent much of her career working with and advocating for college students, has been promoted to new associate dean of student affairs and experiential learning at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
“I believe that student affairs work, in general, requires a grounding in compassion, empathy, vulnerability and authenticity,” Wolfe said. “This sacred work takes a deep appreciation of the value, of the possibility of connecting across lots of difference and the importance of showing up to that work, again and again, even when it’s difficult.”
Her previous work at Pitt-Bradford includes serving as the director of leadership learning, service and advocacy and as the director of community engagement and the Harriett B. Wick Chapel. She also coordinated the Pitt-Bradford Academic Coaching and Tutoring Center.
Wolfe will continue as an active instructor in the Pitt-Bradford Freshmen Seminar Program, an instructor of yoga, and a weekly campus mindfulness meditation facilitator.
Before coming to Pitt-Bradford, she served as the assistant director of the Career and Professional Readiness Center at St. Bonaventure University, where she was instrumental in starting professional development programming for student workers, supervisors and professional schools.
Additionally, she has worked as a campus mental health counselor and educator, drug and alcohol/judicial counselor, and Higher Education Opportunity Program consultant.
She holds Master of Science in Education in community counseling from St. Bonaventure University and a Bachelor of Science in German and acting performance from Augustana College and Universität Passau.
She lives in Kane with her husband, Stephen, two sons, Jordan and John, and their two dogs, Harley and Sophie.