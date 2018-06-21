INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Institute for Supply Management –Pittsburgh (ISM-Pittsburgh) are partnering to present the Women Who Lead Conference on Aug. 24.
The one-day event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Rivers Club, 301 Grant Street, Suite 411, Pittsburgh.
Seven Pittsburgh area women business leaders, including Suzy Teele, head of marketing and communications, Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM), will be part of the program, presenting on topics designed to inspire participants and champion the unique talents and abilities of women leaders in the Pittsburgh area.
Teele, a 1982 graduate of IUP who has been honored with the IUP Distinguished Alumni Award and has been selected for the IUP Eberly College of Business and Information Technology Hall of Distinction, will be the keynote speaker for this event. Her presentation, set for 9 a.m., is titled, “The Time is Now.”
The schedule of speakers and topics for the remainder of the day are:
· 9:20 a.m. — Yvonne Campos, president of Next Act Fund LLC, “Women Investing in Women”
· 10:10 a.m. — Dina Clark; head of Diversity & Inclusion, Covestro, “Embracing Your Passion: Socially, Civically, and Professionally”
· 11:10 a.m. — Leanne Meyer; director of Leadership Development, Tepper School of Business, CMU, “The Art of Asking For It, Negotiating Strategies for Women”
· 1 p.m. — Stephanie Cohen; vice president, Strategic Planning, FedEx, “Strategic Women Thinkers Behind Everyday Brands”
· 2 p.m. — Beth Powell, president, New Pig Energy Corporation, “Unconscious Bias and Perception”
· 3 p.m. — Michele McGough, president and CEO, Solutions4networks, Inc., “The Time Really is Now”
Networking breaks will be offered in the morning and afternoon. Cost is $225 for general admission, which includes breakfast and lunch, and $175 for ISM-Pittsburgh members and IUP employees, alumni and students. Seven CEH credits can be earned and group discounts are available.
For more information or to register, persons may contact ISM-Pittsburgh Executive Director Lisa Romango at lisaromango9104@comcast.net or registration is also being accepted at www.ism-pittsburgh.org. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.
Sponsors for the event include Stand Energy Corporation; Doing Better Business; PNC Bank and Staples.
For more than a century, ISM-Pittsburgh has impacted supply management and the purchasing profession through best in class education, certification, communication and networking opportunities. Its mission is to enhance the supply management profession, its image and ethical standards while maximizing membership value. The organization offers innovative and dynamic professional enrichment programs and continues to build collaborative relationships with local colleges and universities to promote professional development and enable access to the latest strategies and thought processes in supply management.
ISM-Pittsburgh is one of the founding affiliates of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) and is recognized as one of the leading affiliates in the ISM global enterprise. More information about ISM-Pittsburgh is available at www.ism-pittsburgh.org.
Founded in 1875, IUP is one of only four public, doctoral research universities in Pennsylvania. It is a vibrant, comprehensive, research-based, teaching-focused, student-centered learning community. With almost 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in more than 140 undergraduate programs, 55 master’s degree programs and 14 doctoral programs, IUP combines the academic opportunities of a large university with the highly personalized and intimate learning-centered environment of a small college. IUP’s Eberly College of Business and Information Technology, which includes the Department of Management and the bachelor’s degree program in Supply Chain Management, is fully accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. For more information about IUP, visit www.iup.edu
