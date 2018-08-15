BEREA, Ohio — Ellie Woodford of Ridgway was among 21 speech-language pathology graduate students who participated in BW’s service-learning program in Zambia, Africa. The transformative two-week clinical practicum, providing speech and language services at a variety of sites, is offered annually to first-year graduate students as part of the speech-language pathology program.
Woodford worked at several locations, including hospitals and schools, and gained exposure to the fields of speech-language pathology and other allied health professions in the developing country. The program also provided the opportunity for students to observe and interact with local speech practitioners.
In addition to the service component, the trip included a tour of the historic town of Livingstone and Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Other enrichment opportunities included the Munda Wanga Environmental Park, Kabwata Cultural Village, Afrikolor and Sugarbush Farms.
The BW Study Abroad Center engages students through global exploration and off-campus study that enhances personal growth, educational enrichment and career development as part of the university’s liberal arts effort to cultivate contributing and compassionate citizens. Through faculty-led and independent study abroad opportunities, students can build strong communication skills, enhanced critical thinking and personal confidence from trekking the unknown.
