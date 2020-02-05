DuBOIS — Colleen Prechtl, career counselor for Work Force Solutions of North Central PA, visited the fourth- and fifth-grade students of DuBois Central Catholic on Jan. 29.
Prechtl visits area schools to speak about skills needed for careers and jobs in the future. The fourth and fifth grade met with her in the elementary library and utilized Breakout Box Education which helps develop communication and teamwork skills.
When asked what employers are looking for in their job force, Prechtl said, “Employers are looking for employees who show up on time and possess the ability to manage their time. Employees with these abilities then can be trained. It is also important for employees to be creative thinkers and problem solvers.”
According to elementary Principal Carol Bernat, “We enjoy the educational resource Work Force Solutions provides because it is in alignment with what we teach here at DCC, critical thinking, communication skills, teamwork and career readiness.”