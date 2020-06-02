BROCKWAY — The dozen 20- to 52-year-olds representing Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties were clinically trained at Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois and must now take the post-graduation National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.
Graduates of the Nursing, R.N., program offered on BC3’s main campus who took the NCLEX-RN in 2019 had a 92 percent success rate, according to Dr. Patty Annear, dean of BC3’s Shaffer School of Nursing and Allied Health. BC3’s success rate over the past three years averages 93 percent, Annear said.
The need for registered nurses will grow by 12 percent through 2028, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, whose projections include those holding bachelor’s degrees.
There were more than 100 active job openings in the past 30 days for registered nurses in a North Central Workforce Development Area that includes Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties, said Pamela A. Streich, director of strategic planning and project management for Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania.
“There is definitely a great need for registered nurses in the area,” Streich said, adding that BC3 @ Brockway has helped “to fill the need and keep people in our region. It helps employers to not to have to recruit from outside the region and keeps the qualified people right here at home.”
Among BC3 @ Brockway’s Class of 2020 graduates in registered nursing, at least eight will remain in the area, with six having accepted job offers and two remaining in their current workplace.
“That’s a good thing,” Annear said. “Many times when schools graduate students, the students tend to move on to other places. These students are for the most part staying and practicing in the area.”
Two graduates said they will pursue additional certifications or a bachelor’s degree, and another is the mother of a 1-month-old son.
BC3 @ Brockway’s 2,000-square-foot registered nursing suite within the Parkside Complex at 1200 Wood St. includes a skills lab with six hospital beds and headwalls to simulate those found in hospital rooms.
It also includes five nursing skills manikins, and a state-of-the-art simulation lab that houses SimMan 3G, a computerized adult patient, and SimBaby, a computerized toddler whose purchase was funded by a grant from the AJ and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.
Students who attend BC3 @ Brockway may be eligible for the Varischetti Family Scholarship for five semesters.
BC3 @ Brockway’s first graduating class of students with degrees in Nursing, R.N., includes Cassandra Barr, of Emporium; Karrie Breindel, of St. Marys; Julianne Forsythe, of Brookville; James Goodnight, of Strattanville; Nick Mancuso, of Brockway; Sadie Viglione, of Kersey; Rachel Watt, of Brockway; and Hatten, Horm, Hummel, Hynds and Smouse.
BC3’s Nursing, R.N., program in 2015 was reaccredited through 2022 by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, Atlanta.
Twelve students may graduate from the program in 2021.