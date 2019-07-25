Workforce Solutions for North Central PA can reimburse you for the costs associated with your participation in the Educator in the Workplace program during the summer of 2019 through Dec. 31.
The Educator in the Workplace program can provide you with the opportunity to connect your subject area to relevant business practices such as the challenges, new technologies and use of academic and technical skills and knowledge with local business and industry partners.
Reimbursement of substitute teacher cost (if during the school year), mileage and meals is available.
If you are interested in learning more and interacting directly with industry and business leaders, learning about industry trends, needs and opportunities you can bring back to the classroom to enhance instruction, student learning and career readiness please contact Workforce Solutions Career Counselors as listed below:
For the Jefferson County – DuBois Area contact Colleen Prechtl at cprechtl@ncwdb.org or 814-594-0134.
For the remaining Clearfield County area contact Joe Royer at jroyer@ncwdb.org or 814-594-9651.