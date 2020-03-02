Eleven schools and eleven manufacturing companies from throughout the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter are participating in the Fourth Annual “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” Video Contest for the region.
Each team of sixth through eighth grade students along with a teacher/coach were provided video equipment and training and were matched with manufacturing companies located in the region. The teams created short video profiles of their companies and the career opportunities they offer.
By improving the image of these careers and creating awareness for them, the contest not only aims to sustain manufacturing careers, but aims to help them thrive. The event is led by a collaboration of community partners and Workforce Solutions (Workforce Development Board serving the North Central PA region) along with
The following schools and companies participated in the event:
- Brookville Area School District and Miller Fabrication Solutions®
- Cameron County School District and Emporium Hardwoods
- Clearfield Area School District and Clearfield Metal Technologies
- Curwensville Area School District and Lezzer Lumber Company
- Floyd C. Fretz Middle School (Bradford) and Pulakos Chocolates
- Kane Area Middle School and Laughing Owl Press Company
- Northern Potter School District and The Carpenter’s Shop
- Oswayo Valley School District and Napoleon Engineering Services
- St. Leo School and Domtar Johnsonburg Mill
- St. Marys Middle School and Abbott Furnace Company
- Smethport Area School District and Allegheny Bradford Corporation
An award celebration will be held on held on March 11 at the St. Marys Area High School to recognize the students, teachers/coaches, and employers. Carol Kilko, PA Department of Community and Economic Development will provide a keynote and a local Dream Team comprised of youth professional working in the manufacturing field will be presenting!
The Viewer’s Choice Award is one of eight awards being made at the ceremony. The other categories include Outstanding Overall Program, Outstanding Creativity, Outstanding Team Spirit, Outstanding Educational Value, Outstanding Videography, Outstanding Outreach Plan and Outstanding Career Pathway. The Outstanding Overall and Outstanding Creativity Award winners will be invited to the statewide contest that will be held in Harrisburg on April 29.
Sponsors for this year’s event include Miller Fabrication Solutions, Domtar-Johnsonburg Mill, Penn Pallet, Horizon Technology, Inc and JIT Tool and Die.
Visit the following link by Wednesday to cast your vote for your favorite video. https://www.whatssocool.org/contests/north-central-pa/
Please contact Pam Streich at pstreich@ncwdb.org or 245-1835 for more information.