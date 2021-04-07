RIDGWAY — Workforce Solutions for North Central PA will be hosting three summer camps in June to assist students in career education for healthcare and social services, manufacturing, building and construction.
Camp Exploration –Healthcare and Social Services is a virtual day camp where campers will get to “try on” the different careers through customized hands-on kits. The camp takes place from June 14-18, with Zoom meetings from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. daily. Student kits will be delivered prior to the start of camp.
Camp Exploration –Manufacturing is a virtual day camp complete with hands-on activities and virtual tours. This camp will be held June 28-July 1, with Zoom meetings from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Student kits will be delivered prior to the start of camp.
Camp Exploration –Building and Construction is a day camp complete with hands-on activities and virtual tours for students in grades 8-12 in Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties. The camp is at no cost to students and their families. Camp will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, June 21-22 at Sizerville State Park, Pavillion A and June 24-25 at DuBois City Park, Pavilion by YMCA.
To learn more about these free camps and to find out how to register, please visit www.carlthecareerbear.com. For questions, please contact Colleen Pretchtl, 814-594-0134, cprechtl@ncwdb.org; or Jocelyn Bash, 814-594-9651, jbash@ncwdb.org.