ST MARYS — Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, on behalf of the North Central Workforce Development Board, will be releasing a Manufacturing Benefit and Wage Survey July 20, 2021.
The survey will be distributed to manufacturing companies located in the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter. The survey results will be confidential and will be shared only with those employers who participate and return a completed survey. All company information (name, address, name of person completing survey, etc.) will be kept confidential.
The survey process will use the following timeline:
- July 20, 2021 – Wage survey release
- Aug. 10, 2021 – Wage survey responses due
- Aug. 10 – Aug. 28, 2021 – Data analysis
- Aug. 31, 2021 – Results released
The survey has 100 questions, and will take between 25-30 minutes to complete. This information and detail will help to identify specific wage data that several employers have been seeking.
The survey will be emailed to all of the manufacturing companies that are on the comprehensive list. If you have any questions, contact Terry Hinton at thinton@ncwdb.org or 814-245-1835, ext. 106.