BUTLER — Helping animal-feed manufacturers understand and implement good manufacturing practices in accordance with the Food Safety Modernization Act will be the focus of a workshop offered by Penn State Extension on Feb. 18-20. The two-and-a-half day course provides instruction on the development of an Animal Feed Safety Plan, as required by FDA as part of the Food Safety Modernization Act.
The workshop, titled “Preventive Controls for Animal Feed,” will be held at the Penn State Extension Butler County Office, 101 Motor Pool Way on the following days: Day 1- Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 8:00 a.m. –4:30 p.m. Day 2 –Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 8:00 a.m. –4:30 p.m. Day 3 –Thursday, Feb. 20 from 8:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m.
Geared toward industry professionals responsible for developing and implementing a company’s food safety plans, the sessions will be taught by Ginger Fenton, dairy extension educator, and Ginger Fenton, food safety and quality senior extension educator.
“This training is crucial for animal food facilities because they are required to implement good manufacturing practices that establish risk-based preventive controls,” Fenton said. “These measures ensure the safety of the foods that we consume every day.”
The curriculum, developed by the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance, covers the following: the key elements of a food safety plan; how to conduct a hazard analysis for biological, chemical and physical hazards; how to develop and implement risk-based preventive controls (process, sanitation and supplier), along with the appropriate verification and validation procedures; and the requirements of a recall plan.
Cost of the workshop is $475, which includes lunch, refreshments and certification.
To register, visit extension.psu.edu/preventive-controls-for-animal-feed or call Penn State Extension at (877) 345-0691. The deadline to register is Feb. 11.