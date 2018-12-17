ASHLAND, OH — Ivan Wortman of St. Marys received Bachelor of Science in accounting during Ashland University's Winter 2018 commencement ceremonies on Saturday.
Wortman, a 2014 graduate of Elk County Catholic High School, graduated with Cum Laude honors.
